Iris Churchill, back row third from right, and Rusty’s Pea-nut Batters won a bronze medal in the 70-plus slopitch division in Utah. Photo supplied

Courtenay ball player wins two bronze at annual seniors event

Iris Churchill of Courtenay won a pair of bronze medals in slopitch with her teams at the Hunstman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah. Each October, the two-week event attracts thousands of athletes from North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. It features more than 50 sports open to people over 50.

The 65-plus age bracket had 20 teams. Churchill’s team from the BC Rockies lost their first game 16-4 to the Vancouver Loose Ends — the eventual tournament champion. They won their second game 9-8 against the Queen Bee’s of Arizona, then lost 14-13 to the Senior Diamonds of Tennessee.

Churchill then played with Rusty’s Pea-nut Batters — comprised of players from Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, California, Arizona and Canada — in the 70-plus division. This age regroup tournament started with 16 teams in pool play.

After pool play, her team was in a medal position in Division 2. The lost 14-6 to the Lady Loons of Minnesota but rebounded to beat the Colorado White Socks 15-10. The Pea-nut Batters were then taken down 11-9 in the seventh inning of the third game against the Ohio Cardinals, who won gold.

