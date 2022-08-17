Temwa Mtawali and the B.C. boys basketball team won a silver medal at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara. Courtesy Canada Summer Games

Courtenay basketball star wins silver with Team B.C.

Temwa Mtawali of the Comox Valley was part of the B.C. boys basketball team that won a silver medal at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara. In its only defeat, the team lost 81-70 to Ontario in the gold medal game Saturday, Aug. 13.

With the game tied at half, the 18-year-old Mtawali said B.C. had a “tough third quarter” where they scored just three points.

“The third quarter is what did us in,” he said. “We actually outscored them in the fourth quarter but the third quarter was awful on our part.”

B.C. coach Paul Eberhardt said the team played well throughout the tournament, and commended the boys for launching a comeback in the final quarter of the final game.

“But a team that athletic, you can’t give them a 15-point lead. It’s too much to overcome,” said Eberhardt, noting Ontario had a pair of seven-foot players.

En route to the final, B.C. beat Saskatchewan 117-81 in the quarter-final, and Alberta 98-74 in the semis.

Working with a deep lineup, Eberhardt was able to play 12 guys in most of the games. Mtawali started some games and came off the bench in others.

“As I told the guys we didn’t have any starters, it was just the matchups of the day and who would do well.”

Nevertheless, he was impressed with Mtawali’s skill set and athleticism in the point guard position.

“He distributed the ball well,” Eberhardt said of the six-foot Mtawali. “When he would get going with his shot, it was pretty to watch. He was streaky, but when he started hitting one or two, you knew a few more were coming…He’s a very dynamic player, and exciting to watch. He’s very explosive at the offensive end. I really enjoyed coaching him.”

A modest Mtawali said the tournament was not his best, but not his worst.

“It was fun,” he said. “Definitely a worthwhile experience. A bunch of skilled players from all over the province. It’s hard to find that balance. There is no one star on a team like that. All the guys are used to being the main guy. There was a bit of frustration, but in the end we all accepted our role. I think we were probably the best team, as for working together and our coaching. But Ontario is just very athletic, and dominant on rebounds and things like that.”

A 2022 graduate of Isfeld Secondary in Courtenay, Mtawali has earned a U Sports scholarship and an academic entrance scholarship to attend the University of B.C. He is now on campus for pre-season training with the Thunderbirds basketball squad.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boys basketballComox Valley

 

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poll: Majority of Canadians believe sexual misconduct a major issue in youth hockey

Just Posted

Cumberland Wild organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night. Photo by Colin Smith
Getting wild in Cumberland

A drawing shows the current approved design on the left and the proposed revisions. Image, Studio 531 Architects Inc.
Heritage committee reviews Cumberland Hotel site plan changes

The Cumberland Campground at Comox Lake. Google Maps photo
Man airlifted to hospital after jump off Devil’s Ladder in Cumberland

Erik Eriksson has announced his decision to run for mayor of Courtenay. Photo submitted
Erik Eriksson to run for mayor of Courtenay