Courtenay Fish & Game hosts national shooting championships

Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association has a little wild west town tucked away on the hill known as Boomtown. Here, members known as Valley Regulators practice the recreational shooting sport of cowboy action shooting. These members share an interest in preserving the history of the Old West and competitive shooting. Every SASS (Single Action Shooting Society) member selects a shooting alias based on a character or profession from the Old West or western films. Another requirement is to adopt a shooting costume. Most shooters and families develop an authentic western wardrobe for day and evening wear. Boomtown is our replica of a wild west town complete with a jail, graveyard, general store, saloon, fort, and much more. There are also several shooting bays and facades for the themed shooting events.

Courtenay and District Fish & Game has hosted the SASS National Championships several times. Shooters come from all over to take part. During the matches,nshooters use a rifle, a handgun and a shotgun to shoot at various targets and are timed. The best time for those interested in watching these matches is during the mornings of Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. You will think you have walked back in time to the Wild West.

More at www.valleyregulators.com and www.courtenayfishandgame.org under Ranges, Cowboy Action.

Contact Ed Gee at 250-897-2194 or cowboyaction@courtenayfishandgame.org for up to date info.

Comox Valley Regional District