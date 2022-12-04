File photo of Vanier/Isfeld senior boys basketball game last season.

File photo of Vanier/Isfeld senior boys basketball game last season.

Courtenay school kicks off basketball season at Chilliwack Tournament

The 2022-23 version of the GP Vanier senior boys basketball team started their season at the Chilliwack Tournament on the weekend. The first game of the year was to be an exhibition in Port Alberni but snow postponed it to another date.

The young team at Vanier started out very well against the home team Storm from Chilliwack. The first half was back and forth, and predictably sloppy, being it was the first game of the year for both teams. Half-time score was 26-25 Chilliwack.

The second half showed the grit the Towhees need to be competitive in games, and the team defence got things rolling, creating numerous fast break opportunities. Everybody played, and contributed to a 68-53 Vanier win. Jace McDowell led all scorers with 24 points, and Kaizan Hajdrich chipped in a nice 16 points. Imraan Abdul also had 12 points, while pulling down a team leading 12 rebounds, eight steals, and three assists. Kaizan had seven steals and four assists while Jace contributed 10 boards as well to complete the double double. A great start to the season.

Game two was against a much taller, and very athletic Mountain team from Langley. The Towhees kept the game close at the half being down 30 to 35. But, trouble came against the Mountain strong half court trap, and we coughed up the ball too much, ending with 24 turnovers.

Shimon Hashimoto had 14 points, McDowell had 11, and Abdul scored 12 points and 14 rebounds. Team shooting was dismal, and Vanier lost 50-76 to the Langley team.

Game three for third place was against M.E.I. from Abbotsford. The Towhees gave it a good shot, but had trouble with the long lanky Eagles. Having 6’9”, 6’7” and 6’6” was difficult to keep away from the basket. Imraan and Jace each scored 13 points, but the rest of the Towhees had issues with finishing. Vanier’s shooting percentage was low, both from the field and the free-throw line.

Still, it was a great effort and a good indication that there is plenty of room for improvement. Final score: Vanier 43, M.E.I. 89.

Next up is a league game at Cowichan Dec. 6, followed by the Mt. Doug Victoria tournament Dec. 8-10.

Boys basketballCourtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley loses to Campbell River in shootout

Just Posted

The Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association and sponsors presented the Comox Valley Christmas Parade Sunday, Dec. 4 along 5th Street. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley Christmas Parade files through downtown Courtenay

Nicole Havrda prepares for competition at the Indian Racing League. Photo supplied
Teen race car driver from Courtenay competes in India

Celine Peters (Cinderella) and Taite Marcoux (the prince), with the help of her godmother (Jennifer Moses) tell the story of magic, a glass slipper, and dreams coming true. Photo supplied
Courtenay Little Theatre staging ‘Cinderella’ as its Christmas production

Elves of all ages help out at Santa's Workshop. File photo
Santa’s Workshop still seeking families to help this Christmas