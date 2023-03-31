Courtenay student wins national wrestling championship

Courtenay resident Unya Hollmayer won the Wrestling Canada U-19 championship in the 46 kg class. Photo supplied

Courtenay resident Unya Hollmayer is the pride of GP Vanier Secondary school, after bringing home the gold medal at the U-19 2023 Canadian Wrestling Championships.

Hollmayer, a Grade 11 student at GP Vanier, went undefeated in her four matches in the 46 kg weight class at the tournament, held in Vancouver, March 24-26. She travelled to the tournament under the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club banner, as there is no local community club this year.

None of Hollmayer’s four matches went the distance. She won two by tech falls (outscoring the opponent by 10 points) and two by pins.

Her first match lasted 92 seconds, before pinning Gracie Blake of Mariposa WC.

Hollmayer then beat Tamry Bly of Lethbridge Amateur Wrestling Association, out of Alberta, by a 10-0 score.

Hollmayer made short work of Tamia Gee of the Lower Mainland in the semifinal, pinning her in just 24 seconds, to advance to the national championship match.

She faced Ankita Singh of Calgary’s Alberta Elite Women’s Wrestling Club in the final, and scored a 14-4 technical fall. It was her only match that went beyond the first period.

Hollmayer also won the Greco-Roman tournament on Sunday.

The Record has reached out to Hollmayer for comment.

