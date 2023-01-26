The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers

Association draws the curtain on springtime rodeo

After 30 years the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association has decided to stop presenting its annual rodeo.

In a social media post Jan. 20, the board of directors announced it was time to hang up the spurs and thanked the fans, competitors, sponsors and volunteers for years of support.

The association also thanked the British Columbia Rodeo Association for its help over the years.

In August 2022, the indoor rodeo was held outdoors at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, whereas normally it took place inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. It had been forced to cancel two years in a row due to COVID restrictions.

Allison Everett, one of the founders of the popular springtime rodeo, confirmed a lack of volunteers ultimately left them with no choice but to cancel the rodeo In 2022, only a handful of volunteers bore the full responsibility of putting on the summertime make-up rodeo, which was poorly attended by fans.

Typically, the Indoor Rodeo enjoyed sell-out crowds at the competition and accompanying barn dance. Along with being the first BCRA-sanctioned rodeo of the season, the Indoor Rodeo also announced inductees into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame.

In their social media note, the association referenced a rodeo in the works for Williams Lake in April, noting “we would like to let everyone know that we the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, has no affiliation with the new rodeo committee and wish them the best on their new venture.”

READ MORE: BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees celebrated at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hockey team of preteen Ukrainian refugees heads to tournament in Quebec City
Next story
Vancouver Canucks fan has last word on NHL team’s legacy of losing

Just Posted

Organizers hope to raise $200,000 at the 2023 Coldest Night of the Year event in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk sets $200,000 target

A photo of the Garry oak on Grieve Rd that was nominated for Tree of the Year in 2021 by Jim Whyte. Photo by Jim Whyte
Comox Valley 2023 Tree of the Year nominations now open

James Keelaghan will play the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Feb. 8. Photo supplied
Juno Award-winner James Keelaghan to perform at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

For members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, shelters are not always the safest places. Photo by Ali Roddam
Breaking ground with safe housing project for 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the Comox Valley