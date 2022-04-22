Newly acquired coach Anthony Pluta tours the Island Training Centre in Langford. The multisport centre offers off-season training and more to baseball and softball players. (Photo by Sheldon Mack/Pacific FC)

Newly acquired coach Anthony Pluta tours the Island Training Centre in Langford. The multisport centre offers off-season training and more to baseball and softball players. (Photo by Sheldon Mack/Pacific FC)

Former pro baseball pitcher training next generation on Vancouver Island

Anthony Pluta reunited with teammate Charlie Strandlund at Island Training Centre

For 2000 Major League Baseball draft pick Anthony Pluta, reuniting with an old teammate and coaching on Vancouver Island are ideas he’s mulled over for a while.

He’s excited to see both come to fruition at Langford’s Island Training Centre.

Born in California, Pluta played pro ball for 13 years and was a third-round pick of the Houston Astros, playing for six MLB affiliates during his Minor League career. He has roots on the Island, having earned a master’s degree at the University of Victoria and playing for the short-lived pro team the Victoria Seals. He was teammates back then with Charlie Strandlund, now general manager of the multisport training facility.

“We talked even when I was playing in 2009 about doing something like this, where he and I team up and then do a lot of baseball stuff in town and try and elevate the offerings,” Pluta said.

Back then there wasn’t much in the way of facilities, but these days the centre allows kids to comfortably play long-toss through the winter – the facility is the biggest indoor fieldhouse in the province.

“We wanted to make a huge impact in the baseball and softball community on the Island, so bringing Pluta on board was a big deal for us,” Strandlund said in a release. “His joining elevates the offering and gives us someone at the facility leading the charge.”

Pluta is currently pitching coach for the Canadian Women’s National Baseball Team and co-technical director of high-performance baseball in B.C. He plans to stay in those positions for 2022, which means his summer will be “crazy,” but he is excited to coach locally.

With Greater Victoria continuing to expand, the number of players is also growing, he said. Pluta hopes kids from the West Shore and beyond come train at the centre – potentially progressing and climbing the baseball and softball ladders.

“You never know what will happen. But we’ve had quite a few (MLB) draft picks from the Island. Every year there is tremendous talent coming out of British Columbia, and we’re going to start seeing even more talent coming out of the Island as baseball becomes more popular.”

ALSO READ: Victoria Eagles baseball duo gear up for high-level Arizona road trip

ALSO READ: Kelowna man headed to the New York Yankees organization

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Comox Valley Baseball AssociationSoftballWest Shore

Previous story
Winter sports to be featured when Vancouver, Whistler host 2025 Invictus Games

Just Posted

Annual stage 1 water restrictions start in May. File photo
Annual stage 1 watering restrictions start May 1 for Comox Valley

CSWM wants to reduce construction waste. Black Press file photo
Comox Strathcona wants to cut construction waste through deconstruction

Dr. Jonathan Reggler is asking Comox council for a moratorium on high density and large residential builds until a Valley-wide plan is enacted to bring more family doctors to the area. File photo
Valley doctor asks council for moratorium on high density builds to assist physician shortage

Raida Bolton was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award at the April 20 Strathcona Sunrise Rotary meeting. Photo by Christy Woods
Local fitness instructor presented with prestigious Rotary award for her work with Comox Valley Hospice Society