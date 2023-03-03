Hope Afloat, Comox Valley’s cancer survivor dragon boat team, in recruitment stage

The Hope Afloat dragon boat team is looking for new members for 2023. Photo courtesy Sara Kempner Photography The Hope Afloat dragon boat team is looking for new members for 2023. Photo courtesy Sara Kempner Photography

Come out and paddle with Hope Afloat, a beloved Comox Valley cancer survivor dragon boat team beginning its 21st year of paddling.

What better way to enjoy our local waters? Hope Afloat is looking forward to another great season of paddling the beautiful Comox Harbour and hoping to expand membership by inviting all women with breast cancer or any type of cancer to come on board.

Their mission is to encourage cancer survivors of any age or fitness level to live full, active lives after treatment. At present, Hope Afloat’s age range is from early 40s to 80-plus years old!

Hope Afloat’s 2023 season begins in March and runs until September. March practices are Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. (beginning March 18) at the Comox Marina. In May, practices change to twice-a-week practices on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. Equipment and coaching are provided. Fresh air, viewing marine wildlife, and meeting new friends guaranteed! Come try it out.

Dragon boating originated in China over 2,000 years ago and was first introduced in Canada at Expo 86 in Vancouver and has grown worldwide since that time. Hope Afloat Canada was formed in 2001-2002 by a group of energetic women who had three things in common: a diagnosis of breast cancer, an urge to not forget to live life, and a desire to enjoy each day.

If you would like more information, please contact the membership co-ordinator at 250-640-1848 or through email at hopeafloatcanada@gmail.com , on the website www.hopeafloatcanada.ca, or Facebook page Hope Afloat Canada.

