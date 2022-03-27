Temwa Mtawali (10) and Kye Kotapski-Tinga (4) are pictured during a regular season game against Barsby. File photo

Isfeld basketball duo to represent North Island at all-star game

Kye Kotapski-Tinga and Temwa Mtawali led Isfeld to an Island championship

Kye Kotapski-Tinga and Temwa Mtawali of Isfeld Secondary in Courtenay will be playing at the Vancouver Island high school basketball all-star game Saturday, April 9 at Spectrum in Victoria. They will be part of the North Island team that plays the South Island all-stars.

Mtawali, a six-foot guard, and Kotapski-Tinga, a 6’3” guard, led the Isfeld Ice this season to an Island championship and a berth to the provincial AAA tournament, where they placed 10th.

Mtawali had also played on Isfeld’s senior boys team in his Grade 9 year, when his brother Thaskani was the star of the team. Veteran coach Tom Elwood took the Ice to provincials that year — the first of three appearances for Temwa at the B.C. tourney.

Two seasons ago as a Grade 10, Temwa averaged 28.3 points per game at B.C.’s, the third-highest average in the triple-A tier’s seventh year of existence, according to the Varsity Letters, a publication about B.C. high school and university sports. This season, he averaged 30 points per game, scoring 120 in four games.

Kotapski-Tinga averaged 29.8 points over four games at the B.C. tournament.

Both players are considering scholarship offers from post-secondary schools as they near the end of their time at high school.


