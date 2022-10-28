Isfeld junior boys win North Island volleyball title

The Ecole Mark Isfeld junior boys volleyball team had a couple great weekends of play in October.

The Ice won five of six matches against St. Michaels, Dover Bay and Highland, and won a medal against Wellington in their pool final at the ‘Best of the Island’ tournament at Spectrum Community School in Victoria. Only four of 16 teams finished ahead of Isfeld: Claremont, Lambrick Park, Oak Bay and Spectrum.

Last weekend was the North Island Zone championships at Timberline in Campbell River. The two-day tournament saw Isfeld play six matches against all junior high school teams in the zone: Brooks (Powell River), Vanier, Timberline, Cumberland, Highland and Campbell River Christian School. The boys won all six matches to win gold and North Zone championship honours.

“What was fun to watch was the interactions amongst many of the players from different teams that have gotten to know each other,” coach Kevin East said. “Many have become friends on and off the court, showing sportsmanship and friendship.”

Isfeld next competes at the North Island Championships, Nov. 4-5 at Dover Bay in Nanaimo.

