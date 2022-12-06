The 2022/23 Isfeld senior boys basketball team. File photo

The 2022/23 Isfeld senior boys basketball team. File photo

Isfeld senior boys basketball season kicks off Dec. 2,3

Isfeld Secondary hosts the annual Ice Invitational basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Along with Isfeld, the teams include Carihi, Kwalikum, Timberline, Royal Bay, Alberni, John Barsby of Nanaimo and St. John Brebeuf of Abbotsford.

Last season, the senior Ice won the triple-A Island championship and placed 10th at the provincial tournament.

Blake Tobacca is coaching the senior boys team this year. Their season kicks off Dec. 2-3 in Victoria at the Royal Bay Tournament. The squad then plays Wellington in Nanaimo Dec. 6.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pettersson nets OT winner as Canucks rally for wild 7-6 victory over Canadiens
Next story
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women’s pro soccer league

Just Posted

A van is loaded for delivery of Christmas dinners at the 2020 Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner - COVID-19 edition. The same process will be in place for 2022. Photo by Terry Farrell
Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner needs drivers, prep volunteers

Adopt-a-Grandparent founder Breanna Brosko is pictured with the Christmas tree adorned with tags at Jo Klassen’s Restaurant in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Adopt-a-Grandparent Comox Valley continues to roll

Nicole Havrda prepares for competition at the Indian Racing League. Photo supplied
Teen race car driver from Courtenay competes in India

Celine Peters (Cinderella) and Taite Marcoux (the prince), with the help of her godmother (Jennifer Moses) tell the story of magic, a glass slipper, and dreams coming true. Photo supplied
Courtenay Little Theatre staging ‘Cinderella’ as its Christmas production