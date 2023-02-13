Isfeld senior girls win North Island basketball championship

The Isfeld Ice 3A senior girls basketball team won the North Island championship Feb. 9-11 in Port Alberni. Isfeld was undefeated in North Island league play and their playoff opponents struggled to keep up with the high scoring and defensively tough Ice, who won 52-38 over the Wellington Wildcats of Nanaimo in the final.

The 20-3 Ice now has its sights on the Island Championship, which Isfeld hosts this weekend, Feb. 16-18. The winner earns a berth to the provincial finals March 1-4 in Langley. The second-place team needs to qualify through a wild card game Feb. 21. The opponent, venue and time is to be announced.

Isfeld’s first game at Islands is 3:45 p.m. Thursday against the Brooks Thunderbirds of Powell River. Other teams include Wellington, Alberni, Ballenas, Esquimalt, Stelly’s and the top team in B.C., St. Michaels University School. The draw can be found at vancouverislandschoolsports.ca website under Winter Sport/Basketball/3A Girls. The championship final is 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The Isfeld community invites the public to experience what should be an exciting weekend of basketball.

Girls basketball