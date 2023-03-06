Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 17, 2022. Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP

Island runner Cam Levins breaks national, North American records at Tokyo Marathon

Black Creek’s Levins shaved 2 seconds off previously held North American record

Canada’s Cam Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday.

The Black Creek, B.C., native crossed the finish line in two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds to finish fifth in the men’s event.

Levins’s previous national record stood at 2:07:09.

Meanwhile, American Khalid Khannouchi last held the North American record at 2:05:38.

Levins, 33, also hit the automatic qualifying standard of 2:08:10 for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Deso Gelmisa led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium, winning with a time of 2:05:22. Mohamed Esa (2:05:22) and Tsegaye Getachew (2:05:25) placed second and third, respectively.

RELATED: Black Creek’s Levins finishes historic 4th, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Previous story
Comox Valley biathletes triumph over conditions at B.C. championships

Just Posted

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 17, 2022. Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
Island runner Cam Levins breaks national, North American records at Tokyo Marathon

Team Parkinson from the Comox Valley Curling Club took home the silver medals at the Canada Winter Games over the weekend. Photo submitted
Valley curling team takes silver at Canada Winter Games

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

The Coalition to End Homelessness will conduct the fourth Point-in-Time (PiT) Homeless Count in the Comox Valley March 14. File photo
Comox Valley to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count