Mackenzie scores winner for Canadian U17 squad

Canada secures spot in knockout round of the Concacaf Championship

Liam Mackenzie opened the scoring for Canada’s Under-17 men’s soccer team in Monday win over Barbados in the Concacaf Championship in Guatemala. Photo courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps

Comox midfielder Liam Mackenzie opened the scoring for Canada’s Under-17 men’s soccer team 21 minutes into Monday’s game against Barbados in Antigua, Guatemala.

It proved to be the winner in a 2-0 victory that secured Canada’s spot in the knockout round of the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Championship.

Mackenzie was inside the Barbados six-yard box when he redirected a pass from the left side of the pitch from forward Lucas Ozimec.

Canada opened the tournament Saturday with a 3-2 win over Trinidad and Tobago. The team’s next group stage match is Wednesday against the U.S. The Americans have also beaten Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Four Concacaf nations will qualify for the U17 World Cup later in the year in Peru.

