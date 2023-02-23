Novice player a finalist in National Curling Day story contest

After she recently learned to curl, Catherine Crockett wrote about her experience, entered a contest for National Curling Day (Feb. 25), and placed in the top 20.

The writer with the most votes wins a trip to the 2024 Brier. Hers is the only story from Vancouver Island.

Hers is titled, Woman of a Certain Age Learns to Curl.

“It’s meant to be amusing, but also to encourage people, of any age and ability, to try this lovely sport,” said Crockett, a Comox Valley resident. “If I can do it, anyone can. And the Comox Valley Curling Club is a wonderfully supportive community.”

Readers have until midnight Saturday, Feb. 25 to vote for their favourite story.