Local curler/writer Catherine Crockett hopes to win a trip to the 2024 Brier. Photo supplied

Local curler/writer Catherine Crockett hopes to win a trip to the 2024 Brier. Photo supplied

Novice player a finalist in National Curling Day story contest

After she recently learned to curl, Catherine Crockett wrote about her experience, entered a contest for National Curling Day (Feb. 25), and placed in the top 20.

The writer with the most votes wins a trip to the 2024 Brier. Hers is the only story from Vancouver Island.

Hers is titled, Woman of a Certain Age Learns to Curl.

“It’s meant to be amusing, but also to encourage people, of any age and ability, to try this lovely sport,” said Crockett, a Comox Valley resident. “If I can do it, anyone can. And the Comox Valley Curling Club is a wonderfully supportive community.”

Readers have until midnight Saturday, Feb. 25 to vote for their favourite story.

Read the story here: Woman Of A Certain Age Learns To Curl (#SendTheHelmet)

Previous story
Courtenay team advances to girls AAA basketball provincials

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP detachment. File photo
Comox Valley RCMP cleared of any wrongdoing in death of man while in custody

Melissa Curtis, the only female C-Tow captain in Canada in the foreground, with partner Pasha Barlak, and son Owen Barlak, who, at 18, is now the youngest qualified C-Tow captain in Canada. Photo supplied
BOATING WITH BARB: C-Tow business a family affair in Comox

This Pacific willow graces the waterside of one of Courtenay’s most frequently visited parks. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Tree of the Year submissions deadline looming

Northern Harrier-Stretching by B. Walwork is one of the prints on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery from Feb. 28-March 18. Photo supplied
Comox Valley photographers to be showcased at next Pearl Ellis exhibit