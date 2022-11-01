Parksville swimmer Nicholas Bennett sets a S14 world record in the 200-metre freestyle at the preliminaries at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto on Sunday, (Oct. 30). (Swimming Canada/Ian MacNicol photo)

Parksville’s Nicholas Bennett sets new para swimming world record in Toronto

18-year-old shatters 200-metre freestyle standard during preliminaries at World Cup

Parksville’s Nicholas Bennett set a world para swimming record in the preliminaries of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup Sunday in Toronto.

The 18-year-old swam the men’s 200-metre freestyle with a time of one minute, 51.40 seconds to shatter the previous S14 world record of 1:52.49.

The member of the Ravensong Breakers swim club in Qualicum Beach also set a Canadian record as he bettered his former time of 1:54.41 seconds, which he set at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal last June.

READ MORE: Parksville swimmer Bennett wins silver medal in debut at 2022 world championships

Bennett’s performance was one of the top performances from Sunday’s results, which included a meet record set by Canadian Maggie Mac Neil, who in the women’s 100m butterfly in a time of 54.78 seconds, lowering her own Canadian mark and previous World Cup standard of 54.84. She also went on to swim the 100m backstroke in a time of 44.84, four-hundredths faster than the previous mark that set by China’s Jiayu Xu in 2018.

— NEWS Staff

