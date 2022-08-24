Perseverance Trail Run in Cumberland open for registration

The 19th annual Perseverance Trail Run takes place Sunday, Oct. 23 in Cumberland.

This event — which has been selling out in recent years — attracts 500 racers of all abilities and 60-plus volunteers, all coming together to raise funds for the Cumberland Community Forest Society.

This year’s race will once again feature a 3k Cross Country Romp and an 11k Mountain Run.

The 3k showcases the protected Cumberland Community Forest trails including a few ups and downs, twists and turns and maybe even a little water. This course is perfect for those looking to sample cross country running, including walkers and the little ones.

The 11k is for those looking for a running challenge complete with steep climbs, flowing descents, technical single-track and breathtaking vistas. If you are ready to challenge your trail running stamina, this course will surely take you to new ‘heights.’

The Perseverance Trail Run has been a community-driven race organized by volunteers and supported by sponsoring businesses since 2004, with the goal to raise funds to purchase and protect the forest through the CCFS. Last year, the race raised more than $30,000 for the forest through racer donations, sponsors and the Post-Race Party in the Park.

For more information about the race, contact race director Derek Kaufman at info@perseverancetrailrun.com, or visit www.perseverancetrailrun.com.

