Provincial gold for Vanier wrestler

Unya Hollmayer won provincial gold in her weight class at the BCSS wrestling championships in Vancouver. Photo supplied Owen Cassie is the lone graduating member of the Comox Valley wrestling team to qualify for preovincials this year. Photo supplied

G.P. Vanier Grade 11 student Unya Hollmayer is a provincial wrestling champion.

Hollmayer took the top step on the podium, improving on last year’s silver medal as a Grade 10 wrestler.

She was one of a dozen Comox Valley wrestlers to challenge for medals at the B.C. School Sports provincial championships, held in Vancouver over the weekend. And while Hollmayer was the only medalist in 2023, the Comox Valley will be well represented in 2024, as 11 of the 12 who competed this year are eligible to return in 2024.

Owen Caissie (Isfeld) is the lone graduating provincial qualifier for the Comox Valley wrestling team this year. Caissie put together a very competitive season in his first year of wrestling and helped to lead the team both on and off the mat.

The team had a great showing against the best wrestlers in the province with Ryan Nasadyk (Highland), Dylan Cooper (Isfeld), Bo Eastman (Isfeld), Ava L’Arrivee (Isfeld), Bruce Rushton (Lake Trail), Lexi Acton(Vanier),Ethan Anderson (Vanier), Unya Hollmayer (Vanier), Ben Howlett (Vanier), Jacob Price (Vanier), and Kiedis Wynd (Vanier) all set to build on this year’s success and return for another run at the championships next year.

Comox ValleyWrestling