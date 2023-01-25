Solid start to season for Comox girls basketball team

Highland’s senior girls basketball team finished third at the Isfeld tournament. The team hosts its own tournament Feb. 3 and 4. Photo supplied

The Highland senior girls basketball team has had a solid start to the season, winning 11 games and losing only two.

The girls have played AAAA, AAA, AA and single-A teams, and have competed hard each and every game. The latest result was third-place at the Isfeld tournament, where Highland lost a physical and competitive game against Wellington in the semi-finals.

“They full-court pressed us the whole game which was a challenge our girls accepted and learned from,” coach Brian Stevens said. “It was great to see this as it will help us in the future.”

Highland went on to beat Esquimalt to place third. Cassandra Campbell, MacKenzie Stevens and Carly Tutt all earned players-of-the-game honours.

The team has a great balance of five seniors (Grade 12s) and five juniors (Grade 11). Seniors include Campbell, Brooke Horsfall, Paige Horsfall, Stevens and Tutt. Each has played at Highland for many years, and represent the school and team with a great deal of respect and leadership. Cassandra and MacKenzie both played senior girls volleyball this year, while Brooke and Paige are elite rugby players. Carly’s love for basketball is immense and contagious.

“It has been my absolute pleasure and honour to watch these girls develop into fine athletes and amazing young adults,” Stevens said. “All of the Grade 12s I have known since they were very young and coached in other sports as well. Cass, Brooke, Paige, MacKenzie and Carly are all hard-working, respectful, kind, and outstanding representatives of what a student-athlete is.”

He said the Grade 11s have improved and give the team solid minutes each time they are on the court.

“They all work extremely hard, and it is fantastic to have them observe and learn from our veterans,” Stevens said.

Grade 11s are Dani Bilozaze-Lewis, Tia Cashin, Haleigh Finstad, Mya Martel and Sophia Nolan — all an integral part of the team’s success. Highland hosts a tournament Feb. 3 and 4. Game times will be on the Highland website. Go Raiders!

