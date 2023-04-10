Speedfarm Running Club dominates Westcoast Sooke 10K

Oak Bay runners take first in men and women divisions

Brennan Smith won the Westcoast Sooke 10K on Sunday crossing the finish line at 32:17 minutes. Jennifer Erickson was the top woman with a time of 37:23. (Contributed photo)

Brennen Smith and Jennifer Erickson, both from Oak Bay’s Speedfarm Running Club, emerged as the victorious runners in the Westcoast Sooke 10K of the Vancouver Island Race Series held on Easter Sunday.

Smith finished the race in 32:17, while Erickson clocked in at 37:23.

The event also witnessed the impressive performances of Andrew Russell and Catrin Jones, representing the Prairie Inn Harriers Running Club, who secured the top two spots in the 40-plus masters’ category.

Russell, who finished second overall, completed the race in 32:43, while Jones clocked in at 38:42, securing the third position in the female category.

Despite being postponed due to the holiday, the event saw 316 participants out of an expected 450-550 finishers, braving the forecasted weather conditions of mild temperatures, light rain, and no wind.

“It was such a great event today. We are very pleased with how well the winners performed on the rolling course. It is inspiring to see so many people out challenging the course,” said Kathleen Quast, the race director.

The final event in the 2023 Vancouver Island Race Series is the Synergy Health Bazan Bay 5K, scheduled for April 23.

According to TC10K race director Lucy Smith, the Bazan Bay 5K is an excellent tune-up for the TC10K. It provides valuable race practice, considering the distance is short enough to recover from in time for the 10K.

