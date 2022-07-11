Stauffer/Kloske team up to win Glacier Greens Ladies Open

The team of Karen Kloske from March Meadows and Shelly Stouffer from Fairwinds Golf Club took the low gross honours at the l Glacier Greens Ladies Open on June 11. Photo supplied

The 47th annual Glacier Greens Ladies Open took place on June 11 after a two-year COVID hiatus.

It was a roaring success, as 29 teams of two golfers from clubs all over the North Island took part.

The team of Shelly Stouffer from Fairwinds Golf Club and Karen Kloske from March Meadows took the low gross honours and the Glacier Greens team of Yvonne Delaney and Kelly Quine captured the low net honours. Special Guest “Solange” greeted the ladies on Hole 12 and she plans to be a regular fixture for the tournament.

The tournament committee sends out a huge thank you to Thrifty Foods and Russ Keil of Scotia Wealth Management for their continued support of the low gross and low net trophies. As well a big thank you to the Comox Valley businesses and individuals that donated to the tournament. The contributions, guidance and support of the pro shop team, Red’s Place restaurant, the grounds crew, Glacier Green management, committee members and the great volunteers all helped to make the tournament a great success. We hope to see all the ladies again in 2023.