The team of Karen Kloske from March Meadows and Shelly Stouffer from Fairwinds Golf Club took the low gross honours at the l Glacier Greens Ladies Open on June 11. Photo supplied

The team of Karen Kloske from March Meadows and Shelly Stouffer from Fairwinds Golf Club took the low gross honours at the l Glacier Greens Ladies Open on June 11. Photo supplied

Stauffer/Kloske team up to win Glacier Greens Ladies Open

The 47th annual Glacier Greens Ladies Open took place on June 11 after a two-year COVID hiatus.

It was a roaring success, as 29 teams of two golfers from clubs all over the North Island took part.

The team of Shelly Stouffer from Fairwinds Golf Club and Karen Kloske from March Meadows took the low gross honours and the Glacier Greens team of Yvonne Delaney and Kelly Quine captured the low net honours. Special Guest “Solange” greeted the ladies on Hole 12 and she plans to be a regular fixture for the tournament.

The tournament committee sends out a huge thank you to Thrifty Foods and Russ Keil of Scotia Wealth Management for their continued support of the low gross and low net trophies. As well a big thank you to the Comox Valley businesses and individuals that donated to the tournament. The contributions, guidance and support of the pro shop team, Red’s Place restaurant, the grounds crew, Glacier Green management, committee members and the great volunteers all helped to make the tournament a great success. We hope to see all the ladies again in 2023.

Previous story
Blue Bombers blitz B.C. Lions 43-22 in battle of CFL unbeatens
Next story
Comox Valley United U18 girls fourth at soccer provincials

Just Posted

The family room in the new hospice features a quiet space for friends and family. Photo by Erin Haluschak
With video: New six-bed hospice set to open in Courtenay

Nigeria's Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Fans flock to Comox Valley Exhibiton Grounds for Vancouver Island MusicFest

Some of the Restart funding covered work at the Recreation Centre to help village staff serve the public during COVID. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland redirects more Restart funding

Millard-Piercy Watershed Stewards are hosting a Family Watershed Day in Cousin’s Park, Courtenay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Millard-Piercy Watershed Stewards hosting ‘Family Watershed Day’