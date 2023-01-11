Strikers host first volleyball tournament of season

The U16 Comox Valley Wave by Strikers high performance volleyball team hosts the first tournament of the season at Lake Trail Community School on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The team’s first game is 9:30 a.m. against the Nanaimo Mariners high performance club, followed by a 10:45 a.m. match against the Nanaimo Mariners club team. The Strikers will then rest up for their final round robin game against the Victoria Volleyball Club “A” team at 1:15 p.m.

Depending on the results of the round robin, the team will either play in the bronze medal game at 5 p.m. or the gold medal game at 6:45 p.m.

The public is encouraged to come out and cheer the best U16 volleyball players from the Comox Valley and Campbell River.

This year’s team consists of 6’6” Carson East, 6’4” Caleb Gallagher, 6’3” Henry Holland, 6’1” Aiden Matthews, 6’4” Isaiah Nagtegaal, 6’1” Hudson O’Brennan, 5’9” Torr Robertson, 6’ Maddex Shipman, 5’11” Kiefer Stushnoff, 5’9” Arlo VandenBussche and 5’8” Declan Vinnish. The head coach is Steve Woolner. Assistant coaches are Brayden Brouwer and Riley Rutan. Team managers are Kevin East and Kurt Stushnoff.

