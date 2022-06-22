Sunnydale foursome wins Zone 6 ladies’ club team golf championship

The Sunnydale foursome of Crystal Friesen, Mandy Johns, Vicki Bombini and Bev Slater won the Zone 6 ladies Club Team Championship Tournament at Sunnydale Golf Course on June 13. Photo by Nancy Booth

Sunnydale Golf Course hosted the Zone 6 ladies Club Team Championship Tournament at on June 13, with 88 golfers from 11 Island courses competing for the honours.

Qualicum, Pheasant Glen, Glacier Greens, Comox, Storey Creek, Arrowsmith, Morningstar, Cottonwood, Nanaimo, Crown Isle, and Myrtle Point all sent teams.

In the end, course knowledge prevailed, as the host Sunnydale team of Crystal Friesen, Vicki Bombini, Mandy Johns, and Bev Slater took top place.

Comox Valley teams took two of the three podium spots, as the Crown Isle team of Leona Imrie, Ev Shaw, Stephanie Fung and Nancy McKenzie placed third.

Sandwiched between those two teams was a foursome from Campbell River’s Storey Creek, taking second overall.

A Nanaimo foursome finished fourth, and Morningstar finished fifth, before a couple more Comox Valley clubs rounded out the top seven.

Crown Isle’s Ruth Chapman, Dee Horie, Katy Macaulay and Trish O’Toole placed sixth overall, and the Sunnydale foursome of Laurie Appleyard, Maylene Friesen, Pat Peden and Yvonne Stewart finished seventh.

“We’d like to thank Zone 6 for organizing this event which was held on a beautiful sunny day,” said Sunnydale’s Kathie Reid. “Special thanks to Sunnydale volunteers Charlene Cebryk, Marg Siddall, Becky Kenner, Barry Anne Bury, Sandra Gallaway and Pat Rudolph for their help with registration and score cards; and to Nancy Dyke and the rules crew from the zone for keeping us running smoothly.”

Comox ValleyGolf