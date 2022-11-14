There is a rapidly growing sport surging through Canada and North America, and it has landed in the Comox Valley. It’s a cross between ping pong, badminton and tennis. Played on a badminton-sized court with a lower net, a wiffle ball, a short-handled paddle. and can be played indoors or outside…..pickleball!

Over 75,000 Canadians of all ages and levels are now playing at rec centres, joining exclusive clubs or traveling to resort destinations, competing at high levels or playing for fun with family and friends. Kids are playing it in schools. Maybe you’ve tried it? If you haven’t, someone you know has. If you have played it once, you’ll most likely go back for more and more.

The popularity of pickleball has hit the Comox Valley with a huge wave of players swamping the limited number of outdoor courts and indoor facilities.

In 2015, a group of dedicated players recognized the spark that had been ignited, creating the Comox Valley Pickleball Association (CVPA) with over 425 members today. The association’s focus is inclusivity for all ages and levels of play, and to support the rapid growth of pickleball locally. The CVPA Training Academy has five certified instructors providing complimentary training, organized group clinics, fun socials and competitive tournaments. The executive is razor focused on ensuring that pickleball is at the forefront of all recreation planning conducted by the municipalities and regional districts in the Comox Valley. The big dream is to create an indoor pickleball facility to help meet the significant need for additional indoor and outdoor courts.

If interested in learning how to play North America’s fastest growing sport, get in touch with the CVPA at cvpapickleball.ca You will find a schedule of play times at all public facilities, and additional new and exclusive playing opportunities for CVPA members only, being offered now and throughout the winter into 2023. It’s time to try pickleball.

Comox ValleySports