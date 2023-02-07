Three Comox Valley wrestlers win divisions

Inga Hollmayer of Huband and Oscar Stehura of Puntledge, centre, won their divisions in Alberni. Jake Stuve of Brooklyn, right, was third in his division. Photo courtesy of Michelle Stehura

The Comox Valley wrestlers competed at The Port Alberni School Invitational Feb. 3 and 4. The event was the team’s first two-day tournament of the year — and the most competitive and largest competition to date. The weekend was highlighted by championship performances from Unya Hollmayer (Vanier), Inga Hollmayer (Huband) and Oscar Stehura (Puntledge) as well as a third-place team finish in the Elementary School Division for the SD71 wrestlers.

Jake Stuve (Brooklyn) added to the elementary awards by placing third. Bo Eastman (Isfeld), Bruce Rushton (Lake Trail) and Ethan Anderson (Isfeld) battled their way to fourth-place finishes. Coral Rushton (Isfeld), Owen Cassie (Isfeld), Kiedis Wynd (Vanier) and Jacob Price (Vanier) earned fifth-place results. Capping the weekend were Ava L’Arrivee (Isfeld) and Ludwig Hollmayer (Vanier) with sixth-place results.

Wrestlers will be back in action at the Vancouver Island Secondary Schools Championships Saturday, Feb. 11 at Queen Margaret’s School in Duncan in their bid to qualify for the provincial championships, Feb. 23-25 at the Pacific Coliseum at the PNE grounds in Vancouver.

Alberni School & Junior club invite 2023 Results for Isfeld

Female Junior BCSS School (Grade 8 & 9) Female – 51KG

Bo Eastman placed 4th.

Female Senior BCSS School (Grade 10 11 &12) Female – 64 KG

Ava L`Arrivee placed 6th.

Female Senior BCSS School (Grade 10 11 &12) Female – 69 KG

Coral Rushton placed 5th.

Male Senior BCSS School (Grade 10 11 &12) Male – 57 KG

Owen Cassie placed 5th.

Alberni School & Junior club invite 2023 Results for Lake Trail

Male Junior BCSS School (Grade 8 & 9) Male – HWT

Bruce Rushton placed 4th.

Alberni School & Junior club invite 2023 Results for Vanier

Male Junior BCSS School (Grade 8 & 9) Male – 66 KG

Ludwig Hollmayer placed 6th.

Male Junior BCSS School (Grade 8 & 9) Male – 70 KG

Kiedis Wynd went 2-2 and placed 5th.

Female Senior BCSS School (Grade 10 11 &12) Female – 47 KG

Unya Hollmayer went 2-0 and placed 1st.

Male Senior BCSS School (Grade 10 11 &12) Male – 57 KG

Ethan Anderson went 2-2 and placed 4th.

Male Senior BCSS School (Grade 10 11 &12) Male – 84 KG

Jacob Price went 3-2 and placed 5th.

Alberni School & Junior club invite 2023 Results for SD71 Elementary

Female 31-34 KG

Inga Hollmayer went 3-0 and placed 1st.

Male 49-52 KG

Oscar Stehura went 3-0 and placed 1st.

Male 49-52 KG

Jake Stuve placed 3rd.

Comox ValleyWrestling