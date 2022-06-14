Trio of Comox Valley track athletes crowned B.C. champions

Justin Servos of Highland Secondary takes to the air in the junior boys long jump event at the BC High School Track and Field Championships in Langley. Photo suppliedJustin Servos of Highland Secondary takes to the air in the junior boys long jump event at the BC High School Track and Field Championships in Langley. Photo supplied
Servos won with a leap of 6.15 metres. Photo suppliedServos won with a leap of 6.15 metres. Photo supplied
Justin Servos, left, and younger brother Tyson, who placed second in javelin among Grade 8 boys. Photo suppliedJustin Servos, left, and younger brother Tyson, who placed second in javelin among Grade 8 boys. Photo supplied
Vanier’s Erika Burry won a gold medal in the junior girls javelin with a throw of 37.28m. Photo suppliedVanier’s Erika Burry won a gold medal in the junior girls javelin with a throw of 37.28m. Photo supplied
Kayden U-Ming of Vanier won a bronze medal in junior boys javelin. Photo suppliedKayden U-Ming of Vanier won a bronze medal in junior boys javelin. Photo supplied
Vanier’s Simon Redl was crowned B.C. champion in the junior boys 300m hurdles. Photo suppliedVanier’s Simon Redl was crowned B.C. champion in the junior boys 300m hurdles. Photo supplied

Justin Servos of Highland Secondary won the junior boys long jump with a leap of 6.15 metres at the BC High School Track and Field Championships, June 9-11 in Langley.

He added a fifth-place finish in the javelin with a toss of 40.34 metres, while younger brother Tyson Servos placed second in javelin in the Grade 8 division.

Also from Highland, Akira Munro won a bronze medal in the senior girls javelin. Gabi Morfitt placed fifth in the senior girls hammer throw and discus events.

Vanier Secondary also had some podium finishes at provincials. Erika Burry won a gold medal in the junior girls javelin with a throw of 37.28m. Simon Redl was crowned B.C. champion in the junior boys 300m hurdles, running 42.22 seconds. Kayden U-Ming won a bronze medal in junior boys javelin with a toss of 49.82m.

Hugh Bignell of Vanier finished sixth in the Grade 8 boys 400m.

Gillian Galik of Isfeld was fourth in the Grade 8 girls 200m hurdles, Payge Brown took sixth in the junior girls hammer throw, and Maile Wesner placed eighth in the Grade 8 girls 400m.


