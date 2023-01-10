Ethan Anderson of Vanier Secondary won the 56-57 kg. division at the Nanaimo Opener wrestling tournament Jan. 8. Photo courtesy of Michelle Stehura

Two Comox Valley wrestlers win gold

Comox Valley wrestlers were back in action after the holiday break at the Nanaimo Opener on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The team, which competed against 25 other programs from the area, continues to improve. Their efforts are highlighted by two first-time champions in Nathan Gaudet of Isfeld Secondary (male 79-84 kilograms), and Ethan Anderson of Vanier Secondary (male 56-57 kgs). Both went undefeated en route to gold medals.

Keidis Wynd of Vanier powered his way to a second-place finish with a hard fought record of 3-1 on the day. He was followed by a host of third-place finishers in Ryan Nasdyk (Highland), Ava L’Arrivee (Isfeld), Coral Rushton (Isfeld), Bruce Rushton (Lake Trail), Lexi Acton (Vanier) and Jacob Price (Vanier). Several other wrestlers finished the day strong with fourth- and fifth-place finishes.

The Comox Valley wrestlers next competition is Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Campbell River Invitational.

