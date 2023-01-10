U15 Bears win Pat Quinn Classic hockey tourney

The Under-15 Strathcona Bears competed at the Pat Quinn Classic — one of the preeminent hockey tournaments in North America — Dec. 28-31 in Burnaby.

The Bears placed fourth after the round robin, then beat the Burnaby Bulldogs 5-4 in overtime in the one versus four semi-final.

The local side then met the Port Coquitlam Pirates in the U15 Integrated Flight 2 final Dec. 31. The Bears won the gold medal with an 8-6 victory.

Team members include Anderson Lewis, Anthony Chevalier, Ben Gravel, Cache Thomas, Carson Smith, Charlie Roberts, Cody Amos, Collin Lee, Cooper Hollink, Grady Watt, Jackson Sawchuck, Jacob Grootendorst, Kash Nixon, Marcus Costantino, Marek Fisher, Theo Munroe, Trey Whitelaw, Walker Smits and Wyatt Carnie. Coaches are Cody King, Wyatt Meiers and Nolan Fisher.