Vanier wins final two games of basketball season

Vanier’s senior boys basketball team finished the regular season by winning their final games of the regular season in Victoria.

The team kicked it off Friday, Feb. 3 with a 79-49 win over Brookes Westshore of Langford, a private school that boasted good size and athleticism, one of the top Single A schools on the Island. The Towhees started slow, and the half time score was 35-35. But the second half was different as Vanier held Westshore to 12 points. Stellar team defence and excellent rebounding were the difference. Great all-round scoring with five players scoring 10 or 11 points, and a sixth with nine points. Imraan Abdulganiyu led with eight rebounds and 10 points. Jace Mcdowell popped in 14 points, while dishing five assists. Kaizen Hydrych had a good all round game with 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Rowan Wyton-Hughes ran in nine points, and played aggressive defence.

On Saturday, the Towhees travelled to Sooke to play Edward Milne Secondary. An even bigger team with seven players over 6’5, but they couldn’t handle the Vanier pressure half court defence, while the Towhees also gave a lesson on fast break basketball. Abdulganiyu had 19 points and 15 rebounds — 12 of them offensive. He also contributed seven steals. Walter Bulman-Fleming had 12 points and nine rebounds, Hydrych had 10 points, four assists and four steals, Shimon Hashimoto had 11 points, and Micah Leopkey-Johnson rounded out the fine play with fopurs: four baskets, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Vanier’s final record is 17 wins and 14 losses. Playoffs are next. The Towhees host the North Island Tournament — a three-team team affair for the 4A schools. Vanier plays NDSS Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., and Cowichan Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.

Cowichan plays NDSS at 5 p.m. Saturday.

This is a seeding tournament. All three teams are eligible to play in the Island Championships Feb. 23, 24 and 25 at Cowichan Secondary in Duncan.

“Come out to support your Towhees in their quest to be giant slayers at the Islands,” Vanier coach Larry Street said.