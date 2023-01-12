VISAS hosting Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington for people with diverse abilities

The cross-country arm of Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is hosting a Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From students to seniors, from novices to old hands, adaptive cross-country skiing can be for anyone.

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports’ nordic adaptive snowsports program supports individuals aged six and older with differing abilities to enjoy the freedom and therapeutic benefits of cross-country skiing.

The cross-country arm of VISAS is hosting a Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for the VISAS display outdoors at the Raven Nordic Lodge.

Volunteers from the non-profit society will be on hand to showcase what adaptive nordic skiing looks like, how the program works, and demonstrate specialized equipment (a sit-ski is an adaptive sled on skis that is available to those who need it). This is also an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for adaptive equipment and instructor training required for the program.

The VISAS adaptive cross-country skiing program is for children (six and up), youth, and adults with physical or cognitive challenges. Some people may be brand new to cross-country skiing, and some may have tried it before and want to give it another go.

VISAS helps elementary students who need extra support when their school participates in the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club School Program. Adaptive skiing is also a good fit for experienced skiers such as veterans or seniors who have experienced health issues that have limited their ability to ski the way they used to and would like some extra support to feel comfortable out on the trails. Participants can pre-book a half- or full-day session with experienced instructors, any day of the week.

This season is already underway but there is still lots of time to sign up for lessons and guides. For more information on nordic, as well as, the alpine and snowboarding programs, go to visasweb.ca, facebook.com/VIAdaptiveSnowsports/, email adaptive@mountwashington.ca, or phone 250-334-5755.

Campbell RiverComox ValleyDiversityMount WashingtonSports