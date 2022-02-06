Canada’s Rachel Homan delivers a rock as John Morris sweeps during preliminary round mixed curling against Czech Republic Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada’s Rachel Homan delivers a rock as John Morris sweeps during preliminary round mixed curling against Czech Republic Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Winter Olympics 2022: What Canada did at the Beijing Games on Day 2

Winter Games kicked off on Feb. 5 in China

What Canada did on Sunday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games held in Beijing, China (distances in metres unless specified):

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 2×15 kilometre skiathlon – Olivier Léveillé of Sherbrooke, Que., finished 31st overall in a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 42.0 seconds; Antoine Cyr, Gatineau, Que., was 42nd (1:25:26.0); Rémi Drolet, Rossland, B.C., 57th (lapped).

CURLING

Mixed doubles – Rachel Homan, Beaumont, Alta., and John Morris, Canmore, Alta., won 7-5 win over the Czech Republic and lost 10-8 to Australia – both of their matches went to extra ends. With one game to go against undefeated Italy, Canada is a three-way tie for second place with a 5-3 record.

FIGURE SKATING

Team event – Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., was third in the women’s qualifier with 69.60 points to move Canada into the final round, where Roman Sadovsky, Toronto, placed fifth in the men’s long program (122.60). Canada – the defending gold medallists – are in fourth place heading into the final three disciplines.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s moguls – Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, Montreal, finished ninth overall after being eliminated following the second finals run with a score of 72.96; Sofiane Gagnon, Whistler, B.C., placed 12th after failing to finish in the second round.

LUGE

Men’s singles – Reid Watts, Whistler, B.C., was 17th overall in the event with a combined time of three minutes, 53.93 seconds after four runs.

SKI JUMPING

Men’s individual (normal hill) – Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Calgary, ended 16th overall with a score of 252.6 (129.8, 122.8); Matthew Soukup, Calgary, posted a 103.0 on his first jump and did not qualify for the second, finishing 45th in the event.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s slopestyle – Laurie Blouin, Québec City , was fourth overall with a top score of 81.41 in the finals – 2.74 out of the bronze position.

Men’s slopestyle – Mark McMorris, Regina, posted the second-best mark in qualifying with 83.30; Sébastien Toutant, L’Assomption, Que., was eighth (71.06); and Max Parrot, Bromont, Que., 10th (70.11) – all earned a berth in the finals. Darcy Sharpe, Comox, B.C., was 23rd (45.46) and did not advance.

SPEED SKATING (LONG TRACK)

Men’s 5,000 – Ted-Jan Bloemen, Calgary, finished 10th (6:19.11).

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Previous story
Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics
Next story
Injury setback at Olympics for Okanagan freestyle skier

Just Posted

Tarn Blakely, 16, will be donating her hair to help a couple of worthy causes. Foundations Hair Salon will be doing the cut in late February. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth getting first haircut at 16 for good causes

The final pour on the 5th Street Bridge project got going on Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crews pour final concrete on Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge Friday night

‘Beach Fire – Point Holmes’ by Laurie Martz is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, Feb. 10-March 5. Photo supplied
Members share the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

An Airbnb map from 2021 shows several properties for rent in Cumberland. Screenshot, Airbnb.ca
Cumberland gathers ideas for short-term rental policy