The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)

The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)

Canada’s oldest beer festival back on tap for Victoria park after 2-year hiatus

Members-only Great Canadian Beer Week tickets on sale in June for September event

Victoria Beer Society members get first dibs with tickets on tap next month for the return of Canada’s oldest beer festival.

Last held in 2019, the 28th edition of the Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10.

“We are so excited to be back this year after two years away, and look forward to continuing to provide a great experience for craft beer lovers at Canada’s longest running craft beer festival,” co-founder Glen Stusek said. “The lineup of breweries and beers will be better than ever, including many coming from elsewhere in Canada.”

Organizers expect 100 craft breweries to draw more than 8,000 visitors over the two days and plan to provide a dozen or so food trucks.

READ ALSO: How Victoria’s Beer Fest grew to have 8,000 patrons and a $500,000 budget

Breweries plan to sling 1,000,000 litres of beer from every region of Canada – from Greater Victoria to the Yukon and Maritimes.

Tickets (Friday $35, Saturday $45 and a weekend pass $80) for Victoria Beer Society members go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Members can purchase before the general public and receive a 25 per cent discount on single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday. Non-members can buy tickets starting June 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets and memberships are available at victoriabeersociety.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Beer Hunting

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PODCAST: Kevin Falcon returns to the B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

The CVCDA’s Project Inclusion participants camping at Comox Lake (in 2021). Submitted by CVCDA.
Comox Valley Child Development Association offering an adaptive outdoor summer skills camp

YANA executive director Kelly Barnie accepts a cheque for $19,250 from Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski, with Hot Chocolates owner, Jorden, and team leader, Shuka, looking on. The proceeds came from the purchase of Valley Vonka chocolate bars by Comox Valley residents. Photo by Terry Farrell
2022 YANA Valley Vonka contest most successful yet

Courtenay councillors voted to direct staff to request BC Hydro to install street lights at eight additional locations in the downtown core. (Mandy Moraes)
Downtown Courtenay about to get brighter with more streetlights

Leslie Cox returned to the podcast for a question-and-answer episode of gardening questions.
Off The Page podcast: Ask an expert gardener