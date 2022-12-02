The Malahat SkyWalk has a roster of fun holiday events planned at the attraction. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

The Malahat SkyWalk has a roster of fun holiday events planned at the attraction. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Malahat SkyWalk bringing the Holiday Magic to the holiday season

South Island attraction offers December line-up of fun and festive activities for all to enjoy

Take in the sights and sounds of the season with Malahat SkyWalk and experience something unique and truly west coast. From Dec. 3 to Jan. 1, Vancouver Island’s newest premier attraction introduces Holiday Magic — an exciting lineup of fun and festive activities for all to enjoy.

From appearances by Santa along with Luke the Sasquatch Elf, decorations, a 20-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s Workshop, The Claus Family Bakery, and a cozy outdoor fire, there’s no better place to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the best of the season.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to celebrate Holiday Magic with us and discover the beauty of Malahat SkyWalk and the surrounding landscape at this time of year,” said Ken Bailey, general manager of Malahat SkyWalk.

“With so many festive activities to enjoy along with all that the attraction has to offer, it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for every member of the family.”

For more information on Malahat SkyWalk, its Holiday Magic events, an annual seasons pass, and more, visit malahatskywalk.com or contact them directly at 1-833-625-2428.

Local Business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. TikTok creator goes viral pushing back against bullies online

Just Posted

Elves of all ages help out at Santa's Workshop. File photo
Santa’s Workshop still seeking families to help this Christmas

A Comox Valley snowperson was one of many reader-submitted photos of snow days in the area. Photo by Lisa Andrade
Slideshow: Snow days in the Comox Valley

Justin Hallworth lights up his home, at 1064 17 St. in Courtenay, every year for the Christmas season. He has no idea how many bulbs it takes to light the entire display, but he said it’s “about 60 Rubbermaid containers’ worth.’ The roof alone takes 55 strands of lights. It takes him about a month to set up every year. Why do he and his wife do it? “It’s fun,” he says. Photo by Terry Farrell
City of Courtenay activates holiday light tour interactive map

(File photo/Black Press Media)
Courtenay daycare added to $10 a day childcare list