North Island residential school survivor completes 196-kilometre healing walk

Charles Williams (left) and his nephew John Prevost are ready to roll on Williams Every Child Matters Walk. Photo contributedCharles Williams (left) and his nephew John Prevost are ready to roll on Williams Every Child Matters Walk. Photo contributed
Charles Williams (right) and his wife Sharlote Williams prepare to head off on his Every Child Matters walk form Port McNeill to Campbell River. Photo contributedCharles Williams (right) and his wife Sharlote Williams prepare to head off on his Every Child Matters walk form Port McNeill to Campbell River. Photo contributed
Charlies Williams (centre with carved feather) gets an emotional send-off from the Port McNeill boat ramp. From there he walked to Campbell River to promote healing and awareness of Residential School survivors. Photo contributedCharlies Williams (centre with carved feather) gets an emotional send-off from the Port McNeill boat ramp. From there he walked to Campbell River to promote healing and awareness of Residential School survivors. Photo contributed

Editor’s note: This article contains details about experiences at residential schools in B.C. and may be triggering to readers.

Charlie Williams’ healing walk from Port McNeill to Campbell River came to a triumphant conclusion Friday afternoon at the Campbell River Big House.

The 61-year-old member of the Kwickwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation is a residential school survivor and did the 196 kilometre walk for “all our Nations who went to residential school.”

Williams himself was sent to St. Michael’s Indian Residential School in Alert Bay when he was six-years-old. There he suffered horrific abuse.

Williams set off on his Every Child Matters Walk from the Port McNeill boat ramp at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 and is a testimony to his determination after having been sober for more than 15 years as well as surviving 11 strokes.

“I am a survivor on a long and winding road on a path of wellness,” he said. “The memories I have are heavy and hurtful.”

He said he has made mistakes in his life and hurt people for which he is sorry. But, he says, “I am not that guy any more. I am spiritual and loving.”

He dedicated his walk to all the Nations who went to residential school and had a message for every one but particularly the youth.

“We went through a lot. Be proud always. Hold your head up. Smile at any negative that comes your way because you are more powerful than you imagine.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Previous story
French-speaking youth to inspire with Francophone Games headed to the Island

Just Posted

The Comox Valley chapter of Broombusters is preparing for this year’s clearing of Scotch broom. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Broombusters preparing for annual Scotch broom clearing

The Kyiv Roundabout, a painting by Nanaimo artist Gerda Hofman, is one of 10 visual art pieces selected for Vancouver Island Symphony’s Pictures at an Exhibition, featuring musical performances of compositions by by Modest Mussorgsky. (Image submitted/HA Photography photo)
Vancouver Island Symphony bringing project to Courtenay theatre and schools

A large crowd of workers and others gathered in 2017 in Simms Park to observe the Day of Mourning for fallen workers. (City of Courtenay photo)
Day of Mourning ceremony set to honour fallen workers

Comox Valley Kickers setting up a scrum in their playoff game against the Brit Lions RFC from Delta. Photo by Viktor Davare
Comox Valley Kickers dominate in men’s rugby playoff match against Brit Lions RFC

Pop-up banner image