Pamela Anderson and her partner Dan Hayhurst are getting divorced. (Submitted photo)

Pamela Anderson and her B.C. contractor husband Dan Hayhurst getting divorced

Couple wed at Anderson’s Vancouver Island property in Dec. 2020

Pamela Anderson is getting divorced from Vancouver Island builder Dan Hayhurst.

A representative for the B.C.-born star confirmed the split in a statement to Black Press. Neither Anderson nor Hayhurst wished to comment on the matter.

The couple were wed at Anderson’s Ladysmith property in Dec. 2020. The two met while Hayhurst did contract work on restorations for Anderson’s home.

After their marriage, the two teamed up to build a new barn for Chemainus’s RASTA Sanctuary for rescued farm animals.

The couple was set to star in an eight-part HGTV series about the restoration work at Anderson’s home. It is unclear how their separation will impact the show.

Anderson was honoured with a heritage award from the Ladysmith Historical Society for her work in upgrading the property that was once known as Arcady Auto Court. She purchased the property from her grandparents and began extensive work on the home and grounds in 2019.

Hayhurst was Anderson’s fifth husband. She was previously wed to rock stars Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She was twice married American poker player Rick Salomon. Prior to marrying Hayhurst, Anderson had a brief ill-fated union with Hollywood producer Jon Peters, though their marriage was never made legal.

