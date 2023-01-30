Popular roller-coaster at West Edmonton Mall amusement park to be removed

Mindbender is being replaced by an as-yet-to-be-revealed development

North America’s largest shopping centre says a popular roller-coaster at its amusement park is being removed after nearly 40 years in operation.

West Edmonton Mall’s vice-president of parks and attractions says in a statement that while the Mindbender will be missed, the mall is excited to announce it is working on new plans for the site.

The Mindbender was known as the world’s tallest and longest indoor, triple-loop roller-coaster.

In 1986, three people were killed on the roller-coaster at Galaxyland, which forced the mall to shut it down for a year for safety modifications.

Galaxyland initially opened in 1983, but was known as Fantasyland until 1995.

The park partnered with Hasbro in 2022 and features attractions licensed from the franchise.