Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to nurses

May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada and a time to recognize the work done by nurses

The week of May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada. This is a time to honour nurses and the work they do.

The week also coincides with the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, born on May 12, 1820. She is recognized as the founder of modern nursing.

In recognition of the importance of nurses, put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions about nurses, nursing and health care.

And if you have nurses among your friends or in your family, take some time to thank them for the care they provide.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealthcarenurse

 

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 15 to 21

Just Posted

A siren bank and strobe lights beside Barber’s Hole on the Puntledge River hydroelectric system. Photo supplied.
BC Hydro to test siren system along Puntledge River

Comox Coun./CVRD board member Ken Grant, left, and Trevor Pritoula, CVMHA director and rebranding committee chair, are show the new logo embossed on a puck and hoodie. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Minor Hockey launches new name, logo

Vancouver Island MusicFest is putting the call out for food vendors for the July 8-10 festival. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Vancouver Island MusicFest putting out the call for food vendors

Ireland was one of 22 countries represented at the 2022 Mini World Cup in Courtenay, May 14-15. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Courtenay hosts the 2022 Mini World Cup