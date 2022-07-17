The Alaska Highway begins in British Columbia and ends in Alaska. Do you know the length of the Canadian portion of this famous highway? (Black Press Media)

The Alaska Highway begins in British Columbia and ends in Alaska. Do you know the length of the Canadian portion of this famous highway? (Black Press Media)

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

How much do you know about roads and cars in Canada and beyond?

Summer is the time when many people enjoy a road trip, and in Canada, there are plenty of roads and highways.

Whether you are planning a trip across the country or just a few kilometres down the road, this is the ideal season to travel.

In preparation for your upcoming travels, here are 10 questions about roads and transportation. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsDriving

 

Traffic can be busy on the Pattullo Bridge between New Westminster and Surrey. During the summer months, many Canadians will travel for vacations. (Black Press Media)

Traffic can be busy on the Pattullo Bridge between New Westminster and Surrey. During the summer months, many Canadians will travel for vacations. (Black Press Media)

Members of the Apple Valley Cruisers car club held a drive-by parade in front of residents of Summerland Seniors Village. Do you know which vehicle is the best-selling car or light truck of all time? (Black Press Media)

Members of the Apple Valley Cruisers car club held a drive-by parade in front of residents of Summerland Seniors Village. Do you know which vehicle is the best-selling car or light truck of all time? (Black Press Media)

Previous story
British Columbians’ pride in Canada’s health-care system has dropped: poll

Just Posted

The show features Dave Ingram (photos), Martha Jablonski-Jones (collage), Ian Fry (painting top right) and John Janzen (painting bottom right), among others. Photo supplied
Artful show will ignite memory and nostalgia

A retired professor from the Comox Valley has been fighting for more access for birdwatching in the Fairy Creek area, especially when it comes to being able to identify threatened species. Photo supplied
Birder Royann Petrell fights for more access in Fairy Creek

File photo of the Pidcock emergency shelter in Courtenay.
Courtenay emergency shelter receives air conditioning

Chef Taylore Darnel Serves Minestrone Soup for LUSH to Distribute to the Community. Photo supplied
LUSH Valley hosts second farm-to-table fundraiser with new chef