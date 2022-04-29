A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

VIDEO: RCMP officer helps family of geese cross B.C. street

2 adults and 6 goslings were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in Chilliwack

A very polite and nice thing happened to a gaggle of Canada geese in Chilliwack.

The feathered family of eight – two adults and six goslings – were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in downtown Chilliwack on Friday, April 29.

“Today one of our officers had the honour of keeping some of our nation’s most famous flock safe,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said. “These Canada geese were on a mission to check out all of the exciting changes to downtown Chilliwack.”

They crossed the street almost inside the lines of the crosswalk, but not quite. The event was captured on video by Amara Jacklynn Moore.

It is unknown where the Canada geese were heading.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Just Posted

Comox Valley family doctor Brad Harris brewed beer for charity, starting his own campaign It’s Not Just Beer, It’s Love. Photo submitted
Valley doctor’s legacy lives on through YANA

Judy Leblanc, Traci Skuce, and Cornelia Hoogland will provide a public reading at the Comox Valley Art Gallery on Friday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m.
Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting reading from 3 local writers April 29

The board of education would like to see roads around all school play areas designated as playground zones. Photo by Mike Chouinard
School board pushes for playground speed zones

Cumberland has renewed a temporary use permit for a Third Street cannabis retailer. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland extends temporary permit for cannabis business