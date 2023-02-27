Dale Boan, a photographer visiting from Saskatoon, made a spectacular early morning image of the aurora borealis over Neck Point Park on Monday, Feb. 27. (Photo courtesy Dale Boan)

Visiting photographer captures glow of aurora borealis over Vancouver Island

Photographer from Saskatchewan said image taken at Nanaimo’s Neck Point Park among his best shots

A visitor from the Prairies stayed up late to capture a stunning image of the aurora borealis over the B.C. coast.

Dale Boan, from Saskatoon, has been photographing auroras for about 10 years and is an administrator for the Saskatchewan Aurora Hunters Facebook group. He and his wife have been visiting Nanaimo to see their nephew, a member of the Nanaimo Buccaneers junior B team, play hockey.

Boan said he took the photo from Neck Point Park at about 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on a Canon R5 digital camera with a 15mm lens and an exposure time of about 15 seconds.

“From about midnight on it was certainly visible,” he said. “It probably would have been visible earlier, but there was a fair amount of clouds and then it cleared off.”

The image, he said, is one of the best he’s made.

“That one is certainly one of the top ones,” Boan said. “Top one of the year, so far … That one when I took it, I knew it was going to be good. I like the layers.”

His photos can be found at www.instagram.com/daleboan and www.instagram.com/daleboanimaging.

