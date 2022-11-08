FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, Rebel Wilson poses on the red carpet during the NFL Honors football awards show, in Los Angeles. Wilson returns to her roots as host of ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” an eight-episode series featuring 10 dog groomers and their assistants competing in challenges. The show, which debuts March 30, is based on an Australian version. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Rebel Wilson welcomes first child by surrogate

Baby girl named Royce Lillian

Rebel Wilson revealed Monday that she is a mother, just days after shutting down engagement rumors.

The “Pitch Perfect” star announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian. Wilson’s daughter was born “this past week via surrogate,” the actor said in her matching Twitter and Instagram posts.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” the “Senior Year” star wrote. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson’s baby news comes months after she came out in June and shared that she is in a relationship with clothing and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old wrote at the time in an Instagram post.

Since her June post, Wilson’s relationship with Agruma has been watched closely enough for engagement rumors to swirl around the couple. Before the weekend, multiple outlets reported that they were en route to tying the knot.

On Saturday, Wilson cleared the air with an Instagram story post featuring a picture of her with Agruma at Disneyland, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged,” the caption read.

Wilson also poked fun at the engagement rumors by using them to promote her new lounge-wear line co-created with Agruma.

“Ramona & I took the next step in our relationship…and created a capsule collection of hoodies and sweatpants!” the actor tweeted on Thursday.

The new clothing line and her new child will leave Wilson busy. But she said she’s “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.

“I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there!” she added. “Proud to be in your club.”

-By Alexandra Del Rosario, Los Angeles Times

Entertainment

