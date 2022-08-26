Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

“He wanted to collaborate again with an artist and came up with the idea to have Britney on the record. … The fact that it came together and she wanted to do it and how she sounded on the record — you couldn’t have made it up. … She elevated the record so much and put so much of her own personality into it — all of her ad-libs, runs and soulfulness.” Producer Andrew Watt

VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

