VIDEO: B.C. house catches fire twice in one day

A second fire in the same day at the same vacant house in Langley is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out to the two-storey house in the city’s Willoughby neighbourhood at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, March 21, and arrived to find the house fully involved.

About 20 firefighters fought the blaze.

Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said fire investigators would be on scene Tuesday.

It was the second fire at the same location.

Earlier the same day, at 2:39 p.m. multiple crews put out a smouldering fire.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Boarded up Langley house site of Monday afternoon fire call

The house was boarded up with the gas and power turned off.

