Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents the latest information on COVID-19 and influenza in a briefing on Sept. 28. (The Canadian Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Province expecting worse influenza season than seen in past 2 pandemic years

British Columbia health officials are preparing for a possible surge of influenza infections at the same time COVID-19 is expected to spike this fall.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusflu seasonHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

School District 71 office
Courtenay school board trustee candidate distributing anti-SOGI material

Comox Valley RCMP surround a house on 10th street after receiveing a weapons complaint. Photo by Shannon Lynn.
Comox Valley RCMP respond to weapons complaint

Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with… business leaders

Eugen and Oksana Moisieieva, along with their daughters Agnes, 6, and Amina, 4, fled Ukraine this year following Russia’s attacks. Photo by Ali Roddam
Building up and building over: how the Valley community is rising up to support a Ukrainian family

Pop-up banner image