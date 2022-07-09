A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects

Just Posted

Nigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vancouver Island MusicFest is back onstage

Members of the territories look on as the totem is unveiled. Photo by Terry Farrell.
PHOTOS: Totem pole unveiled at Courtenay Riverway Walkway

Cumberland is considering an affordable homes plan for Ulverston Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland considers affordable, individual homes plan

Flames and smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of a Merville residence, Friday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham
VIDEO: Structure fire at home on Highway 19A north of Courtenay