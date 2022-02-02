VIDEO: Buziak walker calls for regional policing to help solve major crimes

Jeff Buziak (right) and other rally attendees march on for Lindsay Buziak, who was murdered in Saanich 14 years ago to the day. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Holding signs that read “we miss you Lindsay,” and “who murdered Lindsay Buziak, why no arrests Saanich police?” attendees began their walk from Saanich city hall to the B.C. legislature Wednesday morning.

The 12th annual Lindsay Buziak Memorial Walk for Justice, led and organized by the murdered real estate agent’s father, Jeff Buziak, once again brought awareness to the still unsolved case.

Participant Colin Nielsen suggested a unified police force may be the solution to investigating future crimes of this nature.

“It’s sad that this has gone on so long and that there’s been no outcome,” he told Black Press Media. “I’m a firm believer in regional policing. Now that’s not going to help in Lindsay’s case, but I think if we had one unified police department in Greater Victoria we’d get better outcomes of any future horrific crimes like this one happening, rather than our fractured system that we have right now.”

Jeff Buziak said he will not give up hope the case might be solved, as he continues to put pressure on Saanich police.

“I woke up this morning and I didn’t want to do this, I’m tired, but within minutes I corrected myself and said this isn’t about me – this is about my young daughter who was murdered while working,” he said. “Police say every year that it is an ongoing investigation because they’re too embarrassed to admit that they don’t know what to do.”

ALSO READ: Lindsay Buziak Memorial Walk for Justice to occur for 12th time in Saanich on Feb. 2

Lindsay, then 24, was showing a home in Saanich when she was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008, 14 years ago to the day of this year’s walk.

Saanich Police Department Const. Markus Anastasiades confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and as such, police are unable to provide further commentary.

However, a full statement from the department was released to the public on Jan. 31, 2021.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department