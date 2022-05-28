B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

Previous story
J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Just Posted

The SHED (Share, Help, Educate, Do) Tool Library in Courtenay allows members to borrow tools for projects without having to purchase them. Photo submitted
Courtenay’s SHED tool library holding a membership drive

Matthijs Bruining, Branch Manager at RBC and Jim Brennan, Executive Director of IWC celebrate the creation of the Workplace Language and Culture Hub, a program that will provide newcomers with training for higher-level workplace language skills, soft skills and knowledge acquisition for the Canadian workplace. Photo supplied
Immigrant Welcome Centre and RBC collaborate to create free English workplace language training hub

The march to mark one year since the discovery of unmarked children’s graves at a B.C. residential school started with Komoks First Nation leading the way from Simms Millennium Park. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Courtenay march remembers Kamloops residential school discovery 1 year later

The Denman Home and Garden Tour runs June 11-12, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.). Tickets are $25. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s Home and Garden Tour slated for June