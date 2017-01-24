  • Connect with Us

Boil water notice lifted for the Comox Valley

  •  posted Jan 24, 2017 at 12:00 PM

The CVRD and Island Health have confirmed that water quality in the system is now safely within provincial drinking water guidelines.

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.

VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report

  • B.C. updated Jan 24, 2017 at 4:25 PM

Care providers’ group says seniors need to be kept out of acute care

BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM

People going to emergency rooms and doctors' offices to demand influenza treatment are making matters worse

Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Trump

  • posted Jan 26, 2017 at 5:26 AM

Question of the Day

Did you comply with the latest boil water advisory issued by the Comox Valley Regional District in conjunction with Island Health?

