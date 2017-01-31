  • Connect with Us

Bruce Cockburn to play MusicFest

!Bruce Cockburn will headline the Saturday lineup at the 2017 Vancouver Island MusicFest, July 14-16 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. - Kevin Kelly
  • Courtenay posted Jan 31, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Canadian music icon headlined 2002 festival

News

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC updated Feb 1, 2017 at 1:41 PM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

Opinion

Commen-Terry: Trump a direct consequence of voter apathy

  • Courtenay posted Feb 1, 2017 at 9:00 AM

The next four years will be trying times

News

$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters

  • B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan

Opinion

BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Premier Christy Clark's signature marketing vehicle steers toward technology and 'climate action' jobs, yet to be defined

News

Central Mountain Air grounding Comox-Vancouver flights

  • Comox updated Jan 31, 2017 at 8:01 AM

“There’s definitely some impact when you take out a number of flights a day and some conveniences for our passengers.”

World News

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:35 PM

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit

