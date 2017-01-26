  • Connect with Us

Central Mountain Air grounding Comox-Vancouver flights

!Central Mountain Air is grounding their Comox-Vancouver service at the end of February. - CTV Vancouver Island
  • Comox posted Jan 26, 2017 at 4:00 PM

“There’s definitely some impact when you take out a number of flights a day and some conveniences for our passengers.”

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations

  • Central Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.

NDP moves rookie to child care role

  •  posted Jan 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM

John Horgan gives new roles to MLAs Jodie Wickens, Lana Popham, Rob Fleming, Jennifer Rice and Selina Robinson

UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.

  • B.C. posted Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

University of Montreal also removes advertising from Breitbart News

Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court

  • B.C. posted Jan 26, 2017 at 12:00 PM

High court upholds B.C. election ad law that forces anyone sponsoring a political advertisement during a provincial election to register

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

