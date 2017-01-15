  • Connect with Us

!Ronna-Rae Leonard - File photo

Leonard wins NDP Courtenay-Comox nomination

  • Courtenay updated Jan 15, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Defeats Anderson and Kosky on first ballot

Sports

Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured as giant of women's hockey retires

  •  posted Jan 16, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Fitting tribute to one of the best players ever to wear a Canada hockey sweater

News

PHOTO GALLERY: Vancouver Island Regional Swimming Championships

  • Courtenay posted Jan 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Comox Valley Sharks host more than 300 swimmers

News

Recess returning for elementary teachers

  • Comox Valley  updated Jan 14, 2017 at 2:46 PM

However, ruling does not necessarily bring recess back to students

News

SLIDESHOW: Sixth Street Rail Jam

  • Courtenay posted Jan 14, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Comox Valley WinterFest kicks off in downtown Courtenay

News

BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches

World News

A timeline of the case of Candace Derksen, Winnipeg teen found dead in 1984

  • posted Jan 16, 2017 at 9:38 AM

A timeline of the Candace Derksen case

