Leonard wins NDP Courtenay-Comox nomination
Defeats Anderson and Kosky on first ballot
Sports
Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured as giant of women's hockey retires
Fitting tribute to one of the best players ever to wear a Canada hockey sweater
News
PHOTO GALLERY: Vancouver Island Regional Swimming Championships
Comox Valley Sharks host more than 300 swimmers
News
Recess returning for elementary teachers
However, ruling does not necessarily bring recess back to students
News
SLIDESHOW: Sixth Street Rail Jam
Comox Valley WinterFest kicks off in downtown Courtenay
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches
World News
A timeline of the case of Candace Derksen, Winnipeg teen found dead in 1984
A timeline of the Candace Derksen case
News
Dozens of British Columbians sickened after eating raw oysters
News
Experts offer simple tips for safe kayaking
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
News
CVRD director Rod Nichol calling out Emcon contract
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
Opinion
Commen-Terry: Help plan the future of our fitness facilities
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
News
Same woman hides under same blanket in same van — arrested again in Coombs
News
Safehaven continues preparations for Syrian refugee family arrival
News
BC Hydro offering payment plan
News
Vancouver Island Party seeking candidates for election
Community
Gardens in Bloom now accepting applications for more than $6,000 in grant money
News
Discipline hearing date set for Marigold pharmacist
Community
Isfeld grad earns Governor General Academic Medal
News
VIDEO: Former conservation officer seeks NDP nomination in Oak Bay-Gordon Head
News
Cumberland Trail Survey results show effect on local economy
News
Goose Spit roadwork plan to be shared at open house on Jan. 18
News
News
RCMP Report: Thefts from vehicles reported to police
Entertainment
Downtown Courtenay the place to be for 2017 WinterFest après ski activities
Entertainment
Sid’s Family Film Series presents Thumbelina on Jan. 15
Sports
Last chance to register for 5K Run Clinic
Business
Cloves thriving in downtown location
Business
Wedler celebrates 10 years of engineering expertise in the Valley
News
More teachers coming for SD71
News
Local human rights activist keynote speaker at anti-racism presentation
News
Courtenay man wins B.C.'s second-largest ever online jackpot
Opinion
Tom Fletcher: Here’s to a year of working forests
Lifestyle
Going for silver in the garden