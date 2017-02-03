  • Connect with Us

Not guilty: verdict reached in death of Fanny Bay cyclist

  • Comox Valley posted Feb 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Prad cleared of wrongdoing in 2014 fatality

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

CONTEST: win tickets to CCR tribute

  • Courtenay posted Feb 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Completely Creedence at the Sid Williams Theatre, Feb. 9

Record year for agriculture sales and profits

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report

  • B.C. updated Feb 2, 2017 at 3:10 PM

Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

Generosity the Key to Peninsula Co-op’s Success

  • updated Jan 30, 2017 at 8:35 AM
Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards

  • updated Feb 3, 2017 at 8:11 PM

Trump order prompts Nexus card scramble

