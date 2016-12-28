  • Connect with Us

Hiker rescued on Comox Glacier

!A Victoria man stranded since Christmas Day at the Comox Glacier was rescued Tuesday. - Photo by CTV Vancouver Island
  •  posted Dec 28, 2016 at 3:00 PM

A Victoria man stranded since Christmas Day was rescued by helicopter Tuesday.

News

QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016

  • B.C. updated Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28 AM

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

News

B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016

  • B.C.  updated Dec 30, 2016 at 6:16 PM

A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.

News

Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.

  • B.C. updated Dec 30, 2016 at 11:28 AM

Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma

News

Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter

  • Canada updated Dec 29, 2016 at 11:56 AM

Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter

Community

Horticultural Society membership a great Christmas gift

  • Comox Valley updated Dec 29, 2016 at 10:43 AM

Comox Valley Record Videos

World News

Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast

  • updated Jan 1, 2017 at 2:12 AM

Canadians prepare for polar bear swims

Question of the Day

Were you satisfied with the job the community's snow crews did, plowing and removing snow from public streets in the Comox Valley?

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event