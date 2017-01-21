- Home
We Shall Overcomb
A Women’s Solidarity Gathering happened Saturday in Courtenay, in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington.
Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley water system
The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD), in conjunction with Island Health, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately.
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada
UPDATE: Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States
Trump gave a thumbs-up, pumped his fist, and mouthed "thank you," as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice-President Mike Pence.
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early
New taphouse set for Church Street in Comox
Comox council approved the development permit for the two-storey building
Generosity the Key to Peninsula Co-op’s Success
- updated Jan 17, 2017 at 8:38 AM
At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India
-
News
More hospice palliative care support for the Comox Valley
-
News
Four-plex a gift to community
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
No prison leave for convicted killer and new mother Kelly Ellard
-
News
Seniors’ issues a priority for NDP MP Rachel Blaney
-
News
MOTI staff to address Emcon terms
-
News
‘Caribou Legs’ nears end of cross-Canada run
-
News
Online campaign set up in memory of G.P. Vanier student
-
Business
CV Community Foundation offering grants to non-profits for professional training
-
Community
Coffee With...Pat McKenna
-
Opinion
Commen-Terry: Butt out! Your lungs will thank you
-
Community
You Are Not Alone's Big Love Benefit goes Feb. 24
-
News
Leungs on hand for unveiling of monument at Chinese Cemetery in Cumberland
-
Entertainment
Canadian Guitar Quartet on Sid Williams stage Jan. 25
-
Entertainment
The Danish Girl film to be show Jan. 20 at Comox United Church
-
Sports
Rail Jam kicks off WinterFest in style
-
Sports
Vanier hockey academy now open to Isfeld and Highland student-athletes
-
News
Return of Valley policing forum
-
News
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
-
News
Lock car doors, warn Comox Valley RCMP
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
Letters to the Editor
Some data to refute Davies’s take on science
-
News
Harris returns to headline MusicFest
-
News
Two Canadians among 5 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting
-
News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
-
News
B.C.'s first-time home buyer program attracting applicants, minister says
-
News
Tips to beat this bluest of Mondays
-
News
Leonard wins NDP Courtenay-Comox nomination
-
Business
Cloves thriving in downtown location
-
Lifestyle
Going for silver in the garden