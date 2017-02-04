  • Connect with Us

!Paul Bally - File photo

Not guilty: verdict reached in death of Fanny Bay cyclist

  • Comox Valley updated Feb 4, 2017 at 10:56 AM
  • X

Prad cleared of wrongdoing in 2014 fatality

Opinion

Commen-Terry: Trump a direct consequence of voter apathy

  • Courtenay updated Feb 4, 2017 at 4:19 PM

The next four years will be trying times

News

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

News

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

News

CONTEST: win tickets to CCR tribute

  • Courtenay posted Feb 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Completely Creedence at the Sid Williams Theatre, Feb. 9

News

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

Comox Valley Record Videos

Impress

Generosity the Key to Peninsula Co-op’s Success

  • Impress Branded Content
  • updated Jan 30, 2017 at 8:35 AM
  • X

World News

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

  • posted Feb 5, 2017 at 3:31 PM

Imam: message at funerals came from heart

Question of the Day

Did you comply with the latest boil water advisory issued by the Comox Valley Regional District in conjunction with Island Health?

Community Events, February 2017

Add an Event