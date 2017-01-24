- Home
Boil water notice lifted for the Comox Valley
The CVRD and Island Health have confirmed that water quality in the system is now safely within provincial drinking water guidelines.
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
Care providers’ group says seniors need to be kept out of acute care
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
People going to emergency rooms and doctors' offices to demand influenza treatment are making matters worse
Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Trump
Death is a medical choice, but not for everyone
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
We Shall Overcomb
Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley water system
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
UPDATE: Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
New taphouse set for Church Street in Comox
More hospice palliative care support for the Comox Valley
Four-plex a gift to community
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
No prison leave for convicted killer and new mother Kelly Ellard
Seniors’ issues a priority for NDP MP Rachel Blaney
MOTI staff to address Emcon terms
‘Caribou Legs’ nears end of cross-Canada run
Online campaign set up in memory of G.P. Vanier student
CV Community Foundation offering grants to non-profits for professional training
Coffee With...Pat McKenna
Commen-Terry: Butt out! Your lungs will thank you
You Are Not Alone's Big Love Benefit goes Feb. 24
Leungs on hand for unveiling of monument at Chinese Cemetery in Cumberland
Canadian Guitar Quartet on Sid Williams stage Jan. 25
The Danish Girl film to be show Jan. 20 at Comox United Church
Rail Jam kicks off WinterFest in style
Vanier hockey academy now open to Isfeld and Highland student-athletes
Return of Valley policing forum
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
Lock car doors, warn Comox Valley RCMP
Harris returns to headline MusicFest
Going for silver in the garden