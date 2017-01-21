  • Connect with Us

We Shall Overcomb

!You Can’t Comb Over Misogyny and We Shall Overcomb were some of the messages on signs and banners at the Women’s Solidarity Gathering Saturday at the Courtenay Court House lawn — held in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington. While other events around the world were protests against newly-elected U.S. President Donald Trump, organizers stressed the local event was more of an “assertion of our rights.” - Photo by Scott Stanfield
A Women’s Solidarity Gathering happened Saturday in Courtenay, in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington.

Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley water system

  Comox Valley posted Jan 20, 2017

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD), in conjunction with Island Health, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately.

B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M

  B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017

Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada

UPDATE: Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

  Washington updated Jan 20, 2017

Trump gave a thumbs-up, pumped his fist, and mouthed "thank you," as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice-President Mike Pence.

B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour

  Victoria BC posted Jan 19, 2017

BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early

New taphouse set for Church Street in Comox

  Comox posted Jan 19, 2017

Comox council approved the development permit for the two-storey building

Impress

Generosity the Key to Peninsula Co-op’s Success

  Impress Branded Content
  updated Jan 17, 2017
At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

  posted Jan 21, 2017

