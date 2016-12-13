- Search
Saturday night’s alright for cruising in Comox Valley
The Comox Valley Classic Cruisers’ held their Cruise of the Valley on…
The Latest
Tories, advocates call on Ottawa to remove bureaucratic hurdles to resettling Afghans
Courtenay screenprinter’s T-shirts send science, math message
Comox’s Hands On Farm raises funds for four-legged friends
Courtenay artist’s latest community mural a spectacular tribute to veterans
New Comox daycare offers spaces for parents
News
Nohomin Creek wildfire sees ‘quieter fire behaviour’, no more growth
Fire behaviour could increase as temperatures rise over the next week
IHIT confirms suspect vehicle found connected to double homicide in Chilliwack
Jeep YJ belonging to alleged shooter Eric Shestalo has been found, says RCMP’s homicide team
Community
Oak Bay car festival elicits decades of automobile anecdotes
Entries in July 24 show range from Chryslers and Dodges to Lambos and McLarens
Vancouver Island man keeps flower flag alive with message for Ukraine
Greater Victoria resident Sahasi Erven looks to give garden new life
Obituaries
Lawson Ingram Davies
Jul 22nd, 2022
Bob Turnbull
Jul 22nd, 2022
Paul Hemingway
Jul 12th, 2022
Lance Robert Larson
Jul 11th, 2022
John Richard ‘Jack’ Currie
Jul 8th, 2022
Aaron ‘Rusty’ Macham
Jul 8th, 2022
Business
COO says tech is a solution to low staffing woes for B.C. restaurants
Most hospitality businesses expect challenges as B.C. unemployment rate is 4.6 per cent
Visitors urged to love Sea-to-Sky region, but @dontloveittodeath
Awareness campaign aims to get residents thinking about litter, environment degradation and more
Entertainment
Kaimerata Festival returns to the Comox Valley with the music of Tchaikovsky
Violinist Kai Gleusteen and pianist Catherine Ordronneau have returned to the Comox…
Highland dancer Vancouver Island’s first Canadian champion in more than 30 years
Nanaimo’s Annalise Lam, 17, first Island dance to accomplish the feat since 1988
B.C.’s John Hillman becomes Canada’s oldest newest Canadian at age 103
Oak Bay man takes his official oath in English and in French to earn his citizenship July 21
Rare white raven grabs the spotlight at Vancouver Island wildlife centre
Iconic bird Blizzard can now be viewed by the public and is soaking up the attention
Sports
Canada’s 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of group sexual assault
2nd allegation of sexual assault involving Hockey Canada to become public in a span of two months
Friesen wins Sunnydale Ladies Championship
Sunnydale Ladies held their club championship Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July…
Opinion
Life
Realtor Ryan Messer’s life and fashion
Good style makes you feel comfortable
Brilliance by design
Sleek, details-rich new home focuses on connection and echos of tradition
Special hearing-test event comes to Broadmead Care with Island’s mobile hearing clinic
Vancouver Island’s Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic is partnering with Broadmead…
sponsored
What will appliances look like in 10 years?
Smart technology is just the beginning, says owner of Courtenay appliance store
ChillWell AC Reviews: Can You Trust the Customer Reviews?
The Portable AC is an air cooler that can be easily moved…
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviews – Can You Trust the Customer Reviews?
The Portable AC is an air cooler that can be easily moved…
