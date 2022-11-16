CCNAs

Comox Valley Record journalists receive national recognition for their work

The 2020 and 2021 Canadian Community Newspapers Awards were announced this week, and Comox Valley Record journalists were recognized for their work.

The awards are traditionally an annual event, although due to challenges with the pandemic, the 2020 awards were postponed. News Media Canada announced all the winners for both 2020 and 2021 on Monday, Nov. 14.

Record editor Terry Farrell was a two-time winner.

His Feb. 4 2020 editorial, Affordable housing is no longer affordable, was selected as the 2020 Best Local Editorial, Circulation 10,000 and over.

His Oct. 13, 2021 article, Family of machete attack victim dealing with fact charges may never be laid, was named the

Best News Story, Circulation 10,000 and over for 2021.

Farrell also received a second-place finish in the same category in the 2020 awards, with his article Snowbirds tragedy hits Valley hard, published on May 19, 2020.

Record reporter Erin Haluschak was also honoured. She received a second-place finish in the 2021 Best Feature Story, Circulation 12,500 and over for her April 17, 2021 article Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation.

ALSO: Record reporter Haluschak wins Ma Murray award

AwardsComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Nature welcomes salmon activist Alexandra Morton for lecture on salmon farms

Just Posted

CCNAs
Comox Valley Record journalists receive national recognition for their work

Alexandra Morton has been battling for the protection of West Coast salmon for decades. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature welcomes salmon activist Alexandra Morton for lecture on salmon farms

Keith Parry has a long history in the music business, as drummer, teacher, music store and label owner. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Keith Parry slides to his own beat

Dawn to Dawn recreational programming includes weekly bowling at Country Codes bowling alley in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Programming provides fun for folks served by Comox Valley non-profit